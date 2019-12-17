Dissecting the Numbers for American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares are up more than 2.10% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.02 to settle at $13.60. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), on the other hand, is up 103.25% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $58.74 and has returned 8.12% during the past week.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) has an EBITDA margin of 98.12%. This suggests that AFIN underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AFIN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.07. Comparatively, TPTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.54.

AFIN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.97 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TPTX. AFIN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AFIN trades at a forward P/E of 11.62, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 5.01, compared to a P/B of 4.51, for TPTX. AFIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AFIN is currently priced at a -5.09% to its one-year price target of 14.33. Comparatively, TPTX is -3.91% relative to its price target of 61.13. This suggests that AFIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AFIN has a short ratio of 4.65 compared to a short interest of 7.75 for TPTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AFIN.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) beats American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TPTX is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TPTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,