Dissecting the Numbers for 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) and Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares are down more than -36.03% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.01 to settle at $9.92. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), on the other hand, is down -12.08% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.02 and has returned 0.80% during the past week.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. QFIN’s ROI is 26.50% while ETM has a ROI of -8.10%. The interpretation is that QFIN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, QFIN’s free cash flow was 0% while ETM converted 1.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. QFIN has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.90 for ETM. This means that QFIN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QFIN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.23 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ETM. QFIN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QFIN trades at a forward P/E of 2.38, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 0.89, compared to a forward P/E of 4.73, a P/B of 0.50, and a P/S of 0.47 for ETM. QFIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. QFIN is currently priced at a -34.52% to its one-year price target of 15.15. Comparatively, ETM is -19.68% relative to its price target of 6.25. This suggests that QFIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. QFIN has a short ratio of 1.81 compared to a short interest of 13.75 for ETM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QFIN.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) beats Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QFIN generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. QFIN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, QFIN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.