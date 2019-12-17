DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) vs. Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Breaking Down the Sporting Goods Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares are up more than 51.22% this year and recently decreased -1.54% or -$0.74 to settle at $47.18. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), on the other hand, is up 86.12% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.57 and has returned 3.25% during the past week.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) are the two most active stocks in the Sporting Goods Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DKS to grow earnings at a 8.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GOGO is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GOGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.15% for Gogo Inc. (GOGO). DKS’s ROI is 16.90% while GOGO has a ROI of -6.20%. The interpretation is that DKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than GOGO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.04. Comparatively, GOGO’s free cash flow per share was +0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, DKS’s free cash flow was -3.17% while GOGO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DKS has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.70 for GOGO. This means that GOGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DKS trades at a forward P/E of 12.29, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a P/S of 0.58 for GOGO. DKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DKS is currently priced at a -5.32% to its one-year price target of 49.83. Comparatively, GOGO is -18.09% relative to its price target of 6.80. This suggests that GOGO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DKS has a beta of 0.62 and GOGO’s beta is 0.99. DKS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DKS has a short ratio of 8.14 compared to a short interest of 18.49 for GOGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DKS.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) beats DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOGO generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GOGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, GOGO is more undervalued relative to its price target.