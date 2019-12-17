Deciding Between Hot Stocks: Seadrill Limited (SDRL), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

The shares of Seadrill Limited have decreased by more than -84.82% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 6.47% or $0.09 and now trades at $1.48. The shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), has slumped by -66.02% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.05 and have been able to report a change of -12.50% over the past one week.

The stock of Seadrill Limited and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that SDRL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of WTER.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SDRL’s free cash flow per share is a negative -10.48, while that of WTER is also a negative -0.01.

SDRL currently trades at a P/B of 0.08, and a P/S of 0.13 while WTER trades at a P/B of 6.18, and a P/S of 1.28. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SDRL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SDRL is currently at a -82.23% to its one-year price target of 8.33. Looking at its rival pricing, WTER is at a -68.47% relative to its price target of 3.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SDRL is given a 1.80 while 1.70 placed for WTER. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SDRL stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SDRL is 9.89 while that of WTER is just 7.49. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for WTER stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. defeats that of Seadrill Limited when the two are compared, with WTER taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. WTER happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, WTER is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for WTER is better on when it is viewed on short interest.