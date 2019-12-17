Critical Comparison: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) vs. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares are down more than -81.14% this year and recently increased 1.36% or $0.01 to settle at $0.16. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), on the other hand, is up 113.61% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $39.39 and has returned 1.70% during the past week.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect YTEN to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STNE is expected to grow at a 10.93% annual rate. All else equal, STNE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. YTEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, STNE’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, YTEN’s free cash flow was -0.13% while STNE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STNE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. YTEN has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 1.80 for STNE. This means that YTEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YTEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.94 for STNE. STNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YTEN trades at a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 5.97, compared to a forward P/E of 38.85, a P/B of 7.93, and a P/S of 20.22 for STNE. YTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 2.00 for YTEN and 2.30 for STNE, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for STNE.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. YTEN has a short ratio of 0.04 compared to a short interest of 5.83 for STNE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YTEN.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) beats StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. YTEN higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, YTEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.