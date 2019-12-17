Critical Comparison: The Allstate Corporation (ALL) vs. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) shares are up more than 32.66% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.08 to settle at $109.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), on the other hand, is up 118.71% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $253.84 and has returned 1.74% during the past week.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ALL to grow earnings at a 10.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTD is expected to grow at a 29.33% annual rate. All else equal, TTD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.76% for The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD). ALL’s ROI is 8.60% while TTD has a ROI of 22.70%. The interpretation is that TTD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ALL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.55. Comparatively, TTD’s free cash flow per share was +1.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALL’s free cash flow was 3.7% while TTD converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TTD. ALL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ALL trades at a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 65.52, a P/B of 21.22, and a P/S of 18.46 for TTD. ALL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ALL is currently priced at a -5.5% to its one-year price target of 116.00. Comparatively, TTD is -2.01% relative to its price target of 259.05. This suggests that ALL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ALL has a short ratio of 3.11 compared to a short interest of 3.77 for TTD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALL.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) beats The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTD has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,