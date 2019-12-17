Critical Comparison: QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) vs. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) shares are up more than 19.74% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.09 to settle at $41.25. GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX), on the other hand, is up 94.66% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $20.40 and has returned 3.61% during the past week.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) are the two most active stocks in the Research Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect QGEN to grow earnings at a 8.08% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. QGEN’s ROI is 4.80% while GSX has a ROI of -3.40%. The interpretation is that QGEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than GSX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. QGEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, GSX’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, QGEN’s free cash flow was 4.05% while GSX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QGEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. QGEN has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 1.20 for GSX. This means that QGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QGEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GSX. QGEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QGEN trades at a forward P/E of 27.76, a P/B of 3.79, and a P/S of 6.33, compared to a forward P/E of 7.68, a P/B of 22.92, and a P/S of 23.82 for GSX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. QGEN is currently priced at a 18.77% to its one-year price target of 34.73. Comparatively, GSX is 3.92% relative to its price target of 19.63. This suggests that GSX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. QGEN has a short ratio of 2.75 compared to a short interest of 7.78 for GSX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QGEN.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) beats GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QGEN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, QGEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, QGEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.