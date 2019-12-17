Critical Comparison: Prologis, Inc. (PLD) vs. CubeSmart (CUBE)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares are up more than 50.48% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.18 to settle at $88.36. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), on the other hand, is up 5.75% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $30.34 and has returned -2.91% during the past week.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PLD to grow earnings at a -6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CUBE is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, CUBE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.39% for CubeSmart (CUBE). PLD’s ROI is 2.40% while CUBE has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that CUBE’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, CUBE’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLD’s free cash flow was 7.43% while CUBE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 1.01 for CUBE. CUBE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PLD trades at a forward P/E of 57.15, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 16.93, compared to a forward P/E of 38.41, a P/B of 3.23, and a P/S of 9.26 for CUBE. PLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PLD is currently priced at a -6.63% to its one-year price target of 94.63. Comparatively, CUBE is -9.03% relative to its price target of 33.35. This suggests that CUBE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PLD has a beta of 1.02 and CUBE’s beta is 0.10. CUBE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PLD has a short ratio of 4.75 compared to a short interest of 4.48 for CUBE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CUBE.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) beats Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CUBE is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, CUBE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CUBE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CUBE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.