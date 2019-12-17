Critical Comparison: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) vs. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are up more than 29.19% this year and recently increased 1.87% or $1.58 to settle at $86.25. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), on the other hand, is up 268.12% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $2.12 and has returned 6.53% during the past week.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PM to grow earnings at a 5.95% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has an EBITDA margin of 14.9%. This suggests that PM underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, AGRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.10.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PM has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 10.40 for AGRX. This means that AGRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PM trades at a forward P/E of 15.47, and a P/S of 4.54, compared to a P/B of 3.53, for AGRX. PM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PM is currently priced at a -5.68% to its one-year price target of 91.44. Comparatively, AGRX is -51.82% relative to its price target of 4.40. This suggests that AGRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PM has a beta of 1.03 and AGRX’s beta is 0.73. AGRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PM has a short ratio of 1.59 compared to a short interest of 0.57 for AGRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) beats Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AGRX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AGRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AGRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AGRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.