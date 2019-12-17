Critical Comparison: Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) vs. Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares are up more than 21.25% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.3 to settle at $40.99. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), on the other hand, is up 37.11% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $49.99 and has returned 6.75% during the past week.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NEM to grow earnings at a 20.84% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZGNX is expected to grow at a 8.80% annual rate. All else equal, NEM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) has an EBITDA margin of 20.86%. This suggests that NEM underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NEM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, ZGNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.82.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NEM has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 3.00 for ZGNX. This means that ZGNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NEM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.35 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZGNX. NEM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NEM trades at a forward P/E of 20.57, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 3.81, compared to a P/B of 8.59, and a P/S of 1285.33 for ZGNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NEM is currently priced at a -12.99% to its one-year price target of 47.11. Comparatively, ZGNX is -20.65% relative to its price target of 63.00. This suggests that ZGNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NEM has a beta of -0.04 and ZGNX’s beta is 1.99. NEM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NEM has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 17.63 for ZGNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NEM.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) beats Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NEM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, NEM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, NEM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.