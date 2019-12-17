Critical Comparison: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) vs. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares are up more than 85.31% this year and recently increased 0.81% or $1.8 to settle at $225.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), on the other hand, is down -62.63% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $3.98 and has returned 3.38% during the past week.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect LULU to grow earnings at a 20.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.16% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). LULU’s ROI is 33.30% while RYAM has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that LULU’s business generates a higher return on investment than RYAM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LULU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, RYAM’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, LULU’s free cash flow was -1.03% while RYAM converted -0.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RYAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LULU has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 2.10 for RYAM. This means that LULU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LULU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.93 for RYAM. RYAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LULU trades at a forward P/E of 39.58, a P/B of 17.80, and a P/S of 7.86, compared to a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 0.14 for RYAM. LULU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LULU is currently priced at a -6.45% to its one-year price target of 240.89. Comparatively, RYAM is -38.77% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that RYAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LULU has a beta of 0.70 and RYAM’s beta is 3.75. LULU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LULU has a short ratio of 1.97 compared to a short interest of 3.64 for RYAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LULU.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) beats Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LULU is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LULU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.