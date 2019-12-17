Critical Comparison: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vs. Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are up more than 9.87% this year and recently increased 0.29% or $0.41 to settle at $141.79. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS), on the other hand, is down -25.79% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $33.24 and has returned 1.96% during the past week.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect JNJ to grow earnings at a 5.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AVNS is expected to grow at a -11.60% annual rate. All else equal, JNJ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.21% for Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS). JNJ’s ROI is 17.00% while AVNS has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that JNJ’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVNS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. JNJ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.60. Comparatively, AVNS’s free cash flow per share was -0.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, JNJ’s free cash flow was 5.16% while AVNS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JNJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JNJ has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.50 for AVNS. This means that AVNS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JNJ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AVNS. JNJ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JNJ trades at a forward P/E of 15.60, a P/B of 6.42, and a P/S of 4.57, compared to a forward P/E of 26.68, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 2.33 for AVNS. JNJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. JNJ is currently priced at a -5.96% to its one-year price target of 150.78. Comparatively, AVNS is -18.93% relative to its price target of 41.00. This suggests that AVNS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. JNJ has a beta of 0.70 and AVNS’s beta is 1.48. JNJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. JNJ has a short ratio of 2.39 compared to a short interest of 7.33 for AVNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JNJ.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) beats Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JNJ is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, JNJ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.