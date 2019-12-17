Critical Comparison: JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) vs. Intuit Inc. (INTU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares are up more than 16.44% this year and recently increased 0.65% or $0.12 to settle at $18.70. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), on the other hand, is up 33.86% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $263.50 and has returned 3.02% during the past week.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are the two most active stocks in the Regional Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect JBLU to grow earnings at a 21.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INTU is expected to grow at a 11.01% annual rate. All else equal, JBLU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 61.01% for Intuit Inc. (INTU). JBLU’s ROI is 3.60% while INTU has a ROI of 36.60%. The interpretation is that INTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than JBLU’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. JBLU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, INTU’s free cash flow per share was -1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, JBLU’s free cash flow was 0.3% while INTU converted -4.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JBLU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. JBLU has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.80 for INTU. This means that INTU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JBLU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.12 for INTU. JBLU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JBLU trades at a forward P/E of 7.81, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 0.68, compared to a forward P/E of 30.86, a P/B of 18.93, and a P/S of 9.63 for INTU. JBLU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. JBLU is currently priced at a -13.71% to its one-year price target of 21.67. Comparatively, INTU is -6.08% relative to its price target of 280.56. This suggests that JBLU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. JBLU has a beta of 0.79 and INTU’s beta is 1.06. JBLU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. JBLU has a short ratio of 3.98 compared to a short interest of 2.42 for INTU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) beats Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JBLU is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, JBLU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JBLU is more undervalued relative to its price target.