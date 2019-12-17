Critical Comparison: Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) vs. Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares are down more than -39.84% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.08 to settle at $13.09. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), on the other hand, is up 28.61% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $14.07 and has returned -0.85% during the past week.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, TWNK is expected to grow at a 12.95% annual rate. All else equal, TWNK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.07% for Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK). GLNG’s ROI is 2.60% while TWNK has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that TWNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than GLNG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GLNG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, TWNK’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLNG’s free cash flow was 0% while TWNK converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GLNG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GLNG has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 2.70 for TWNK. This means that TWNK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GLNG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.71 versus a D/E of 0.68 for TWNK. GLNG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GLNG trades at a forward P/E of 26.34, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 2.73, compared to a forward P/E of 19.84, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 2.02 for TWNK. GLNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GLNG is currently priced at a -41.82% to its one-year price target of 22.50. Comparatively, TWNK is -12.66% relative to its price target of 16.11. This suggests that GLNG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GLNG has a beta of 0.89 and TWNK’s beta is 0.49. TWNK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GLNG has a short ratio of 6.36 compared to a short interest of 16.35 for TWNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GLNG.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) beats Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWNK , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TWNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,