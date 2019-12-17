Critical Comparison: Fastenal Company (FAST) vs. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares are up more than 43.09% this year and recently increased 1.03% or $0.38 to settle at $37.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), on the other hand, is up 52.70% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $89.27 and has returned 4.00% during the past week.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FAST to grow earnings at a 19.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, J is expected to grow at a 13.26% annual rate. All else equal, FAST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Fastenal Company (FAST) has an EBITDA margin of 22.66%. This suggests that FAST underlying business is more profitable FAST’s ROI is 26.90% while J has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that FAST’s business generates a higher return on investment than J’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FAST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, J’s free cash flow per share was -1.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, FAST’s free cash flow was 1.39% while J converted -1.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FAST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. FAST has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 1.30 for J. This means that FAST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FAST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.25 for J. J is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FAST trades at a forward P/E of 25.64, a P/B of 8.29, and a P/S of 4.13, compared to a forward P/E of 13.73, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 0.93 for J. FAST is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FAST is currently priced at a 8.03% to its one-year price target of 34.63. Comparatively, J is -13.45% relative to its price target of 103.14. This suggests that J is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FAST has a beta of 1.23 and J’s beta is 1.33. FAST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) beats Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FAST is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.