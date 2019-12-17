Critical Comparison: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) vs. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are up more than 44.08% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $1.63 to settle at $293.50. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), on the other hand, is down -36.36% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $20.92 and has returned -9.50% during the past week.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect COST to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NKTR is expected to grow at a -7.30% annual rate. All else equal, COST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has an EBITDA margin of 4.08%. This suggests that COST underlying business is more profitable COST’s ROI is 15.80% while NKTR has a ROI of 34.90%. The interpretation is that NKTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than COST’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, COST’s free cash flow was 0% while NKTR converted -6.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. COST has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 12.60 for NKTR. This means that NKTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 0.17 for NKTR. COST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COST trades at a forward P/E of 31.52, a P/B of 8.47, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 31.26 for NKTR. COST is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. COST is currently priced at a -3.82% to its one-year price target of 305.17. Comparatively, NKTR is -35.71% relative to its price target of 32.54. This suggests that NKTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. COST has a beta of 0.91 and NKTR’s beta is 2.58. COST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. COST has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 9.34 for NKTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COST.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) beats Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COST is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, COST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.