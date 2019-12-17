Critical Comparison: Chevron Corporation (CVX) vs. NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up more than 9.72% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $1.4 to settle at $119.36. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), on the other hand, is up 144.86% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $81.98 and has returned 0.82% during the past week.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CVX to grow earnings at a 9.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.04% for NovoCure Limited (NVCR). CVX’s ROI is 5.10% while NVCR has a ROI of -19.60%. The interpretation is that CVX’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVCR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CVX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, NVCR’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVX’s free cash flow was 1.3% while NVCR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CVX has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 5.10 for NVCR. This means that NVCR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.21 versus a D/E of 0.78 for NVCR. NVCR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVX trades at a forward P/E of 17.34, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a forward P/E of 218.03, a P/B of 42.48, and a P/S of 24.50 for NVCR. CVX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CVX is currently priced at a -12.52% to its one-year price target of 136.44. Comparatively, NVCR is -6.84% relative to its price target of 88.00. This suggests that CVX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CVX has a beta of 1.02 and NVCR’s beta is 2.42. CVX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CVX has a short ratio of 3.53 compared to a short interest of 5.02 for NVCR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVX.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) beats NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CVX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CVX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CVX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.