Critical Comparison: American International Group, Inc. (AIG) vs. Pluralsight, Inc. (PS)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares are up more than 31.69% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $0.3 to settle at $51.90. Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), on the other hand, is down -30.19% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $16.44 and has returned -0.12% during the past week.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AIG to grow earnings at a 66.65% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has an EBITDA margin of 20.6%. This suggests that AIG underlying business is more profitable AIG’s ROI is 1.60% while PS has a ROI of -120.70%. The interpretation is that AIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than PS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, PS’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, AIG’s free cash flow was 0.4% while PS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 2.65 for PS. PS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AIG trades at a forward P/E of 10.32, a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a P/B of 8.79, and a P/S of 7.88 for PS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AIG is currently priced at a -14.04% to its one-year price target of 60.38. Comparatively, PS is -36.3% relative to its price target of 25.81. This suggests that PS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AIG has a short ratio of 4.42 compared to a short interest of 8.83 for PS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIG.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) beats Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AIG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.