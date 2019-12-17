Critical Comparison: Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) vs. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are up more than 141.62% this year and recently decreased -1.47% or -$0.03 to settle at $2.01. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), on the other hand, is down -6.55% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $30.53 and has returned 2.35% during the past week.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, PBF is expected to grow at a 8.56% annual rate. All else equal, PBF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.59% for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ACST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, PBF’s free cash flow per share was +2.64.

ACST trades at compared to a forward P/E of 6.62, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 0.15 for PBF. ACST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ACST is currently priced at a -20.24% to its one-year price target of 2.52. Comparatively, PBF is -24.3% relative to its price target of 40.33. This suggests that PBF is the better investment over the next year.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ACST has a short ratio of 1.05 compared to a short interest of 3.25 for PBF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACST.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) beats PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ACST has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ACST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.