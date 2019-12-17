Comparing Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares are up more than 40.29% this year and recently decreased -1.24% or -$0.06 to settle at $4.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI), on the other hand, is down -39.17% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $9.44 and has returned -1.62% during the past week.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect XNET to grow earnings at a 19.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FRGI is expected to grow at a 13.00% annual rate. All else equal, XNET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. XNET’s ROI is -12.80% while FRGI has a ROI of 2.40%. The interpretation is that FRGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than XNET’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, XNET’s free cash flow was 0% while FRGI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XNET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. XNET has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 0.50 for FRGI. This means that XNET can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XNET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 versus a D/E of 0.39 for FRGI. FRGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XNET trades at a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 1.82, compared to a forward P/E of 19.66, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 0.39 for FRGI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. XNET is currently priced at a -60.25% to its one-year price target of 12.00. Comparatively, FRGI is -10.1% relative to its price target of 10.50. This suggests that XNET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. XNET has a beta of 2.06 and FRGI’s beta is -0.04. FRGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. XNET has a short ratio of 1.45 compared to a short interest of 7.97 for FRGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XNET.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) beats Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XNET is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, XNET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, XNET is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, XNET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.