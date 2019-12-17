Comparing WestRock Company (WRK) and Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) shares are up more than 8.32% this year and recently increased 0.02% or $0.01 to settle at $40.90. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), on the other hand, is up 25.89% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $112.03 and has returned 0.23% during the past week.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) and Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WRK to grow earnings at a -1.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WM is expected to grow at a 8.25% annual rate. All else equal, WM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.42% for Waste Management, Inc. (WM). WRK’s ROI is 5.60% while WM has a ROI of 14.30%. The interpretation is that WM’s business generates a higher return on investment than WRK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WRK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.56. Comparatively, WM’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, WRK’s free cash flow was 2.2% while WM converted 1.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WRK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WRK has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.90 for WM. This means that WM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WRK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.86 versus a D/E of 1.97 for WM. WM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WRK trades at a forward P/E of 11.60, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 0.58, compared to a forward P/E of 24.18, a P/B of 7.01, and a P/S of 3.08 for WM. WRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WRK is currently priced at a -10.25% to its one-year price target of 45.57. Comparatively, WM is -10.18% relative to its price target of 124.73. This suggests that WRK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. WRK has a beta of 1.75 and WM’s beta is 0.61. WM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WRK has a short ratio of 1.76 compared to a short interest of 2.37 for WM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WRK.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) beats Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WRK has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WRK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WRK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.