Comparing Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) shares are up more than 43.65% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$0.07 to settle at $15.96. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG), on the other hand, is down -38.08% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $24.88 and has returned -1.58% during the past week.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WBT to grow earnings at a 12.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HCSG is expected to grow at a -2.49% annual rate. All else equal, WBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.52% for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG). WBT’s ROI is 11.60% while HCSG has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that HCSG’s business generates a higher return on investment than WBT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, HCSG’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, WBT’s free cash flow was 3.37% while HCSG converted 2.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WBT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WBT has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 3.30 for HCSG. This means that HCSG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.19 versus a D/E of 0.02 for HCSG. WBT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WBT trades at a forward P/E of 18.52, a P/B of 9.73, and a P/S of 1.39, compared to a forward P/E of 21.07, a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 1.01 for HCSG. WBT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WBT is currently priced at a -17.26% to its one-year price target of 19.29. Comparatively, HCSG is -11.55% relative to its price target of 28.13. This suggests that WBT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WBT has a beta of 1.72 and HCSG’s beta is 0.74. HCSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WBT has a short ratio of 9.70 compared to a short interest of 26.50 for HCSG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WBT.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) beats Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HCSG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HCSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,