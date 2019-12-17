Comparing Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) shares are up more than 31.81% this year and recently decreased -0.93% or -$1.03 to settle at $110.01. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC), on the other hand, is down -32.28% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.79 and has returned 0.17% during the past week.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PKG to grow earnings at a 0.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SXC is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, SXC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.67% for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC). PKG’s ROI is 16.10% while SXC has a ROI of 8.70%. The interpretation is that PKG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SXC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PKG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.83. Comparatively, SXC’s free cash flow per share was +0.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, PKG’s free cash flow was 2.47% while SXC converted 3.77% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SXC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PKG has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 1.70 for SXC. This means that PKG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PKG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 1.50 for SXC. SXC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PKG trades at a forward P/E of 15.99, a P/B of 3.40, and a P/S of 1.50, compared to a forward P/E of 12.87, a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 0.33 for SXC. PKG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PKG is currently priced at a 1.61% to its one-year price target of 108.27. Comparatively, SXC is -30.49% relative to its price target of 8.33. This suggests that SXC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PKG has a beta of 1.70 and SXC’s beta is 1.29. SXC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PKG has a short ratio of 4.36 compared to a short interest of 4.00 for SXC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SXC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) beats Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SXC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SXC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SXC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SXC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.