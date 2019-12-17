Comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) and Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares are up more than 32.41% this year and recently decreased -1.06% or -$0.25 to settle at $23.33. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), on the other hand, is up 68.82% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $19.11 and has returned -5.21% during the past week.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MLCO to grow earnings at a 26.32% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. MLCO’s ROI is 9.40% while FLXN has a ROI of -59.30%. The interpretation is that MLCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLXN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, MLCO’s free cash flow was 0% while FLXN converted -0.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MLCO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MLCO has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 6.00 for FLXN. This means that FLXN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MLCO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.12 versus a D/E of 26.57 for FLXN. FLXN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MLCO trades at a forward P/E of 18.10, a P/B of 4.70, and a P/S of 1.93, compared to a P/B of 100.58, and a P/S of 13.05 for FLXN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MLCO is currently priced at a -19.91% to its one-year price target of 29.13. Comparatively, FLXN is -29.48% relative to its price target of 27.10. This suggests that FLXN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MLCO has a beta of 1.86 and FLXN’s beta is 1.42. FLXN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MLCO has a short ratio of 1.52 compared to a short interest of 10.65 for FLXN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MLCO.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) beats Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MLCO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MLCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MLCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.