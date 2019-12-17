Comparing Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) and Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) shares are down more than -76.90% this year and recently increased 2.24% or $0.08 to settle at $3.65. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), on the other hand, is up 24.30% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $30.84 and has returned -1.66% during the past week.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, WRI is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, WRI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 110.37% for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI). MNK’s ROI is -36.70% while WRI has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that WRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MNK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MNK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, WRI’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNK’s free cash flow was 1.1% while WRI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MNK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MNK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.87 versus a D/E of 1.04 for WRI. MNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MNK trades at a forward P/E of 0.52, a P/B of 0.10, and a P/S of 0.10, compared to a forward P/E of 28.56, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 8.08 for WRI. MNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MNK is currently priced at a -27% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, WRI is -4.96% relative to its price target of 32.45. This suggests that MNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MNK has a beta of 2.61 and WRI’s beta is 0.65. WRI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MNK has a short ratio of 6.26 compared to a short interest of 1.69 for WRI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WRI.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) beats Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WRI has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, WRI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.