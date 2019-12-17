Comparing Guess’, Inc. (GES) and Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares are down more than -5.06% this year and recently decreased -0.65% or -$0.13 to settle at $19.72. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), on the other hand, is up 65.13% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $3.93 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GES to grow earnings at a 4.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Guess’, Inc. (GES) has an EBITDA margin of 7.01%. This suggests that GES underlying business is more profitable GES’s ROI is 3.30% while AGEN has a ROI of 84.50%. The interpretation is that AGEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than GES’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, AGEN’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, GES’s free cash flow was -1.01% while AGEN converted 0.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GES has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.80 for AGEN. This means that GES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

GES trades at a forward P/E of 12.07, a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 0.50, compared to a P/S of 4.41 for AGEN. GES is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GES is currently priced at a -7.85% to its one-year price target of 21.40. Comparatively, AGEN is -28.55% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that AGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GES has a beta of 0.45 and AGEN’s beta is 2.09. GES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GES has a short ratio of 9.13 compared to a short interest of 8.19 for AGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) beats Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AGEN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AGEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AGEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AGEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.