Comparing Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares are up more than 73.86% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.37 to settle at $179.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), on the other hand, is up 29.05% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $126.20 and has returned 3.60% during the past week.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GPN to grow earnings at a 19.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RCL is expected to grow at a 10.22% annual rate. All else equal, GPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.38% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). GPN’s ROI is 6.50% while RCL has a ROI of 8.80%. The interpretation is that RCL’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GPN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.69. Comparatively, RCL’s free cash flow per share was +1.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPN’s free cash flow was 50.8% while RCL converted 3.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GPN has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.20 for RCL. This means that GPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GPN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.87 for RCL. RCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GPN trades at a forward P/E of 23.75, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 13.86, compared to a forward P/E of 11.87, a P/B of 2.21, and a P/S of 2.44 for RCL. GPN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GPN is currently priced at a -6.56% to its one-year price target of 191.89. Comparatively, RCL is -10.14% relative to its price target of 140.44. This suggests that RCL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GPN has a beta of 0.96 and RCL’s beta is 1.43. GPN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GPN has a short ratio of 2.46 compared to a short interest of 2.57 for RCL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPN.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) beats Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, GPN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.