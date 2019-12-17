Comparing Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) and R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares are down more than -11.77% this year and recently increased 0.69% or $0.18 to settle at $26.17. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), on the other hand, is up 47.92% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $11.76 and has returned -7.55% during the past week.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BEN to grow earnings at a -3.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RCM is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, RCM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.33% for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). BEN’s ROI is 10.50% while RCM has a ROI of -5.00%. The interpretation is that BEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than RCM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, RCM’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, BEN’s free cash flow was -2.67% while RCM converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RCM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 24.95 for RCM. RCM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BEN trades at a forward P/E of 10.35, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 2.33, compared to a forward P/E of 16.27, a P/B of 90.46, and a P/S of 1.20 for RCM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BEN is currently priced at a 0.65% to its one-year price target of 26.00. Comparatively, RCM is -18.9% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that RCM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BEN has a beta of 1.22 and RCM’s beta is 0.15. RCM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BEN has a short ratio of 8.02 compared to a short interest of 4.47 for RCM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RCM.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) beats Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RCM is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. RCM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RCM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.