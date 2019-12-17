Comparing Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) and Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares are up more than 1.40% this year and recently increased 1.30% or $1.47 to settle at $114.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), on the other hand, is up 61.39% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $10.20 and has returned 5.92% during the past week.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EXPE to grow earnings at a 8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CYTK is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CYTK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has an EBITDA margin of 15.5%. This suggests that EXPE underlying business is more profitable EXPE’s ROI is 8.00% while CYTK has a ROI of -130.20%. The interpretation is that EXPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than CYTK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EXPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -7.98. Comparatively, CYTK’s free cash flow per share was -0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXPE’s free cash flow was -10.3% while CYTK converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CYTK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EXPE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 8.20 for CYTK. This means that CYTK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

EXPE trades at a forward P/E of 16.37, a P/B of 4.02, and a P/S of 1.40, compared to a P/S of 19.29 for CYTK. EXPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EXPE is currently priced at a -11.79% to its one-year price target of 129.50. Comparatively, CYTK is -53.64% relative to its price target of 22.00. This suggests that CYTK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EXPE has a beta of 0.99 and CYTK’s beta is 1.51. EXPE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EXPE has a short ratio of 2.45 compared to a short interest of 10.66 for CYTK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXPE.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) beats Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CYTK is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CYTK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CYTK is more undervalued relative to its price target.