Comparing Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) and Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares are up more than 27.46% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.18 to settle at $76.16. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), on the other hand, is down -42.77% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.91 and has returned 20.20% during the past week.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EMR to grow earnings at a 5.35% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GSM is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, GSM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.45% for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM). EMR’s ROI is 17.90% while GSM has a ROI of 6.90%. The interpretation is that EMR’s business generates a higher return on investment than GSM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EMR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, GSM’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, EMR’s free cash flow was 3.78% while GSM converted -3.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EMR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. EMR has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.80 for GSM. This means that GSM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EMR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.95 for GSM. GSM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EMR trades at a forward P/E of 19.06, a P/B of 5.67, and a P/S of 2.56, compared to a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.08 for GSM. EMR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EMR is currently priced at a -1.16% to its one-year price target of 77.05. Comparatively, GSM is -31.06% relative to its price target of 1.32. This suggests that GSM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EMR has a beta of 1.38 and GSM’s beta is 2.63. EMR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EMR has a short ratio of 2.51 compared to a short interest of 2.89 for GSM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EMR.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) beats Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EMR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, EMR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.