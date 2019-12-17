Comparing Dollar General Corporation (DG) and Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares are up more than 41.35% this year and recently decreased -1.20% or -$1.86 to settle at $152.77. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD), on the other hand, is down -96.16% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.96 and has returned -64.76% during the past week.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) and Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DG to grow earnings at a 10.83% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Dollar General Corporation (DG) has an EBITDA margin of 9.28%. This suggests that DG underlying business is more profitable DG’s ROI is 18.10% while AEMD has a ROI of -176.40%. The interpretation is that DG’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEMD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, AEMD’s free cash flow per share was -0.91. On a percent-of-sales basis, DG’s free cash flow was 0.86% while AEMD converted -0.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DG has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.80 for AEMD. This means that DG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.57 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AEMD. DG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DG trades at a forward P/E of 20.60, a P/B of 5.88, and a P/S of 1.44, compared to a P/B of 8.68, and a P/S of 26.65 for AEMD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DG is currently priced at a -11.25% to its one-year price target of 172.13. Comparatively, AEMD is -68% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that AEMD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DG has a beta of 0.51 and AEMD’s beta is 0.42. AEMD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DG has a short ratio of 2.26 compared to a short interest of 0.25 for AEMD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEMD.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) beats Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, DG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,