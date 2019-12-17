Comparing Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) and Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares are up more than 15.71% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.18 to settle at $68.87. Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR), on the other hand, is up 3.35% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $25.92 and has returned -10.40% during the past week.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CL to grow earnings at a 1.03% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.01% for Phreesia, Inc. (PHR). CL’s ROI is 45.60% while PHR has a ROI of 5.30%. The interpretation is that CL’s business generates a higher return on investment than PHR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.54. Comparatively, PHR’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CL’s free cash flow was 2.98% while PHR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 4.00 for PHR. This means that PHR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CL trades at a forward P/E of 23.03, and a P/S of 3.82, compared to a P/B of 9.06, and a P/S of 8.47 for PHR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CL is currently priced at a -3.72% to its one-year price target of 71.53. Comparatively, PHR is -21.45% relative to its price target of 33.00. This suggests that PHR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CL has a short ratio of 3.68 compared to a short interest of 6.69 for PHR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CL.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) beats Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.