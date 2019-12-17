Comparing CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares are up more than 21.27% this year and recently increased 1.24% or $0.57 to settle at $46.41. Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD), on the other hand, is up 26.32% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $21.12 and has returned 2.13% during the past week.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CIT to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NOMD is expected to grow at a 4.15% annual rate. All else equal, CIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CIT Group Inc. (CIT) has an EBITDA margin of 82.5%. This suggests that CIT underlying business is more profitable CIT’s ROI is 7.20% while NOMD has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that CIT’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOMD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CIT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.28. Comparatively, NOMD’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, CIT’s free cash flow was 0.81% while NOMD converted 1.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOMD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CIT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.89 versus a D/E of 0.76 for NOMD. CIT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CIT trades at a forward P/E of 9.37, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 2.20, compared to a forward P/E of 14.94, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 1.56 for NOMD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CIT is currently priced at a -13.62% to its one-year price target of 53.73. Comparatively, NOMD is -16.62% relative to its price target of 25.33. This suggests that NOMD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CIT has a beta of 1.60 and NOMD’s beta is 1.10. NOMD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CIT has a short ratio of 3.96 compared to a short interest of 2.50 for NOMD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOMD.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) beats CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NOMD is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NOMD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NOMD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.