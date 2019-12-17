Comparing Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares are up more than 19.52% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.04 to settle at $18.54. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), on the other hand, is down -21.41% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $8.92 and has returned -2.19% during the past week.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Investments industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ARCC to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CCJ is expected to grow at a 9.79% annual rate. All else equal, CCJ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ARCC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, CCJ’s free cash flow per share was +0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARCC’s free cash flow was 6.07% while CCJ converted 12.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CCJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARCC trades at a forward P/E of 10.13, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 5.33, compared to a forward P/E of 131.18, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 2.60 for CCJ. ARCC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ARCC is currently priced at a -4.92% to its one-year price target of 19.50. Comparatively, CCJ is -17.86% relative to its price target of 10.86. This suggests that CCJ is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ARCC has a short ratio of 2.29 compared to a short interest of 8.04 for CCJ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARCC.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) beats Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCJ has lower financial risk, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CCJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CCJ is more undervalued relative to its price target.