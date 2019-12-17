Comparing Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) and Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares are up more than 98.72% this year and recently increased 1.83% or $0.95 to settle at $52.74. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), on the other hand, is down -59.42% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $4.05 and has returned 24.23% during the past week.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. PLAN’s ROI is -42.10% while ARLO has a ROI of -26.10%. The interpretation is that ARLO’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLAN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PLAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, ARLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLAN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while ARLO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PLAN has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.70 for ARLO. This means that ARLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PLAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ARLO. PLAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PLAN trades at a P/B of 23.76, and a P/S of 21.51, compared to a P/B of 1.70, and a P/S of 0.83 for ARLO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PLAN is currently priced at a -18.86% to its one-year price target of 65.00. Comparatively, ARLO is -20.59% relative to its price target of 5.10. This suggests that ARLO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PLAN has a short ratio of 3.01 compared to a short interest of 4.54 for ARLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PLAN.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) beats Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARLO , has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ARLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ARLO is more undervalued relative to its price target.