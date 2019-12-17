Comparing Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are up more than 43.12% this year and recently increased 1.84% or $5.86 to settle at $323.80. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), on the other hand, is down -19.15% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $20.44 and has returned 8.72% during the past week.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ADBE to grow earnings at a 19.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OEC is expected to grow at a 3.70% annual rate. All else equal, ADBE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.14% for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC). ADBE’s ROI is 20.90% while OEC has a ROI of 17.70%. The interpretation is that ADBE’s business generates a higher return on investment than OEC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADBE’s free cash flow was 0% while OEC converted 1.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OEC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ADBE has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.80 for OEC. This means that OEC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADBE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 3.78 for OEC. OEC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADBE trades at a forward P/E of 27.95, a P/B of 15.36, and a P/S of 14.78, compared to a forward P/E of 10.71, a P/B of 6.98, and a P/S of 0.81 for OEC. ADBE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ADBE is currently priced at a 0.12% to its one-year price target of 323.42. Comparatively, OEC is -3.99% relative to its price target of 21.29. This suggests that OEC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ADBE has a beta of 1.10 and OEC’s beta is 1.33. ADBE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ADBE has a short ratio of 2.92 compared to a short interest of 1.45 for OEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OEC.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) beats Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OEC is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, OEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OEC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OEC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.