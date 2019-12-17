Choosing Between Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares are up more than 37.28% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.5 to settle at $149.69. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), on the other hand, is down -1.30% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $2.28 and has returned 21.28% during the past week.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VRSK to grow earnings at a 8.86% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) has an EBITDA margin of 32.56%. This suggests that VRSK underlying business is more profitable VRSK’s ROI is 14.90% while ACRX has a ROI of -213.90%. The interpretation is that VRSK’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VRSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, ACRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, VRSK’s free cash flow was 4.92% while ACRX converted -0.59% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. VRSK has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 7.50 for ACRX. This means that ACRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

VRSK trades at a forward P/E of 30.91, a P/B of 11.86, and a P/S of 9.62, compared to a P/S of 77.26 for ACRX. VRSK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VRSK is currently priced at a -6% to its one-year price target of 159.25. Comparatively, ACRX is -64.92% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that ACRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VRSK has a beta of 0.69 and ACRX’s beta is 2.02. VRSK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VRSK has a short ratio of 1.84 compared to a short interest of 13.55 for ACRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VRSK.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRSK is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, VRSK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.