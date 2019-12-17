Choosing Between Uxin Limited (UXIN) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares are down more than -36.21% this year and recently increased 6.53% or $0.19 to settle at $3.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), on the other hand, is up 66.48% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $123.43 and has returned 3.28% during the past week.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, CYBR is expected to grow at a 18.60% annual rate. All else equal, CYBR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. UXIN’s ROI is -55.00% while CYBR has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that CYBR’s business generates a higher return on investment than UXIN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, UXIN’s free cash flow was 0% while CYBR converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CYBR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UXIN has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 3.50 for CYBR. This means that CYBR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UXIN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.44 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CYBR. UXIN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UXIN trades at a P/B of 4.25, and a P/S of 2.44, compared to a forward P/E of 44.10, a P/B of 8.21, and a P/S of 11.29 for CYBR. UXIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UXIN is currently priced at a -11.68% to its one-year price target of 3.51. Comparatively, CYBR is -13.49% relative to its price target of 142.67. This suggests that CYBR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UXIN has a short ratio of 7.82 compared to a short interest of 3.62 for CYBR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CYBR.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) beats Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CYBR , generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UXIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CYBR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CYBR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.