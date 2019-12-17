Choosing Between Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares are up more than 11.82% this year and recently increased 1.20% or $0.21 to settle at $17.78. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), on the other hand, is up 13.48% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $3.20 and has returned -15.57% during the past week.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect UMPQ to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CYH is expected to grow at a 15.30% annual rate. All else equal, CYH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.32% for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH). UMPQ’s ROI is 14.90% while CYH has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that UMPQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than CYH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UMPQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, CYH’s free cash flow per share was -1.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, UMPQ’s free cash flow was -2.94% while CYH converted -1.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CYH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UMPQ trades at a forward P/E of 12.45, a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 3.43, compared to a P/S of 0.03 for CYH. UMPQ is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UMPQ is currently priced at a 1.89% to its one-year price target of 17.45. Comparatively, CYH is 7.38% relative to its price target of 2.98. This suggests that UMPQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. UMPQ has a beta of 1.08 and CYH’s beta is 2.37. UMPQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UMPQ has a short ratio of 2.56 compared to a short interest of 9.23 for CYH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UMPQ.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CYH is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CYH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,