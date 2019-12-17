Choosing Between Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) and Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares are up more than 49.31% this year and recently decreased -0.84% or -$1.28 to settle at $151.86. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), on the other hand, is up 65.33% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $147.67 and has returned 2.87% during the past week.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SUI to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VEEV is expected to grow at a 22.10% annual rate. All else equal, VEEV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.35% for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). SUI’s ROI is 4.20% while VEEV has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that VEEV’s business generates a higher return on investment than SUI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SUI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.23. Comparatively, VEEV’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, SUI’s free cash flow was 10.12% while VEEV converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SUI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SUI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.94 versus a D/E of 0.00 for VEEV. SUI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SUI trades at a forward P/E of 75.82, a P/B of 3.90, and a P/S of 11.41, compared to a forward P/E of 58.86, a P/B of 14.04, and a P/S of 20.90 for VEEV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SUI is currently priced at a -5.85% to its one-year price target of 161.29. Comparatively, VEEV is -17.07% relative to its price target of 178.06. This suggests that VEEV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SUI has a beta of 0.22 and VEEV’s beta is 1.19. SUI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SUI has a short ratio of 1.78 compared to a short interest of 1.86 for VEEV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SUI.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) beats Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SUI is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SUI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SUI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.