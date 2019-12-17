Choosing Between Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Celanese Corporation (CE)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares are up more than 40.30% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $0.9 to settle at $161.40. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), on the other hand, is up 37.47% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $123.68 and has returned -0.15% during the past week.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MSI to grow earnings at a 10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CE is expected to grow at a 4.10% annual rate. All else equal, MSI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.32% for Celanese Corporation (CE). MSI’s ROI is 25.90% while CE has a ROI of 15.90%. The interpretation is that MSI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MSI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.11. Comparatively, CE’s free cash flow per share was +1.93. On a percent-of-sales basis, MSI’s free cash flow was 4.92% while CE converted 3.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MSI has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.90 for CE. This means that CE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MSI trades at a forward P/E of 18.83, and a P/S of 3.59, compared to a forward P/E of 11.14, a P/B of 5.52, and a P/S of 2.30 for CE. MSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MSI is currently priced at a -10.39% to its one-year price target of 180.11. Comparatively, CE is -2.84% relative to its price target of 127.30. This suggests that MSI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MSI has a beta of 0.57 and CE’s beta is 1.35. MSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MSI has a short ratio of 2.28 compared to a short interest of 2.27 for CE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CE.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) beats Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MSI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. MSI is more undervalued relative to its price target.