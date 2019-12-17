Choosing Between MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Civeo Corporation (CVEO)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares are up more than 26.42% this year and recently decreased -0.74% or -$0.01 to settle at $1.34. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), on the other hand, is down -27.27% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $1.04 and has returned 24.58% during the past week.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MNKD to grow earnings at a 35.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVEO is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, MNKD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.42% for Civeo Corporation (CVEO). MNKD’s ROI is 106.90% while CVEO has a ROI of -6.70%. The interpretation is that MNKD’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVEO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MNKD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, CVEO’s free cash flow per share was +0.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNKD’s free cash flow was -0.19% while CVEO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MNKD has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.40 for CVEO. This means that CVEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MNKD trades at a P/S of 4.55, compared to a P/B of 0.39, and a P/S of 0.33 for CVEO. MNKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MNKD is currently priced at a -53.47% to its one-year price target of 2.88. Comparatively, CVEO is -68% relative to its price target of 3.25. This suggests that CVEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MNKD has a beta of 2.29 and CVEO’s beta is 3.90. MNKD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MNKD has a short ratio of 19.49 compared to a short interest of 0.94 for CVEO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVEO.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) beats MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVEO is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. CVEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CVEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.