Choosing Between Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) and Natera, Inc. (NTRA)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares are up more than 6.20% this year and recently decreased -3.90% or -$0.41 to settle at $10.11. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), on the other hand, is up 171.35% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $37.88 and has returned 4.12% during the past week.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) and Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) are the two most active stocks in the Home Improvement Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LL to grow earnings at a 30.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. LL’s ROI is -24.30% while NTRA has a ROI of -73.80%. The interpretation is that LL’s business generates a higher return on investment than NTRA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, NTRA’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, LL’s free cash flow was -0.69% while NTRA converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NTRA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. LL has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 2.30 for NTRA. This means that NTRA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 1.46 for NTRA. NTRA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LL trades at a forward P/E of 20.51, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 0.28, compared to a P/B of 31.57, and a P/S of 9.87 for NTRA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LL is currently priced at a 3.69% to its one-year price target of 9.75. Comparatively, NTRA is -10.87% relative to its price target of 42.50. This suggests that NTRA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LL has a beta of 1.92 and NTRA’s beta is 1.37. NTRA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LL has a short ratio of 10.10 compared to a short interest of 4.19 for NTRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NTRA.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) beats Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NTRA is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. NTRA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NTRA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.