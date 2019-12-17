Choosing Between iRobot Corporation (IRBT) and Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares are down more than -41.50% this year and recently increased 4.61% or $2.16 to settle at $48.99. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), on the other hand, is down -62.96% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.37 and has returned -24.32% during the past week.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) are the two most active stocks in the Appliances industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IRBT to grow earnings at a 18.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KOPN is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, KOPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has an EBITDA margin of 12.05%. This suggests that IRBT underlying business is more profitable IRBT’s ROI is 16.30% while KOPN has a ROI of -83.50%. The interpretation is that IRBT’s business generates a higher return on investment than KOPN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. IRBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.28. Comparatively, KOPN’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, IRBT’s free cash flow was -5.9% while KOPN converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KOPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. IRBT has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 3.00 for KOPN. This means that IRBT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IRBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KOPN. IRBT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IRBT trades at a forward P/E of 42.82, a P/B of 2.21, and a P/S of 1.24, compared to a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 1.17 for KOPN. IRBT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. IRBT is currently priced at a -8.14% to its one-year price target of 53.33. Comparatively, KOPN is -82.38% relative to its price target of 2.10. This suggests that KOPN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. IRBT has a beta of 1.45 and KOPN’s beta is 1.29. KOPN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. IRBT has a short ratio of 8.28 compared to a short interest of 6.71 for KOPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KOPN.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) beats iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KOPN is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KOPN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KOPN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KOPN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.