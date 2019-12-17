Choosing Between Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) and Adient plc (ADNT)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares are down more than -0.43% this year and recently increased 0.65% or $0.03 to settle at $4.64. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), on the other hand, is up 56.24% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $23.53 and has returned -0.68% during the past week.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GNW to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADNT is expected to grow at a 30.61% annual rate. All else equal, ADNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.88% for Adient plc (ADNT). GNW’s ROI is 3.60% while ADNT has a ROI of -8.20%. The interpretation is that GNW’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADNT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GNW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.59. Comparatively, ADNT’s free cash flow per share was -0.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, GNW’s free cash flow was 9.5% while ADNT converted -0.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GNW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 2.02 for ADNT. ADNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GNW trades at a forward P/E of 5.83, a P/B of 0.16, and a P/S of 0.29, compared to a forward P/E of 10.31, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 0.14 for ADNT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GNW is currently priced at a 3.11% to its one-year price target of 4.50. Comparatively, ADNT is 2.3% relative to its price target of 23.00. This suggests that ADNT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GNW has a short ratio of 4.31 compared to a short interest of 5.24 for ADNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNW.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) beats Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GNW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, GNW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.