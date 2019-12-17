Choosing Between Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) and PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares are down more than -17.51% this year and recently decreased -1.10% or -$0.22 to settle at $19.79. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), on the other hand, is down -39.69% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $23.07 and has returned -1.49% during the past week.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, PD is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, PD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 51.17% for PagerDuty, Inc. (PD). FSLY’s ROI is 36.20% while PD has a ROI of 61.40%. The interpretation is that PD’s business generates a higher return on investment than FSLY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FSLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, PD’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSLY’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FSLY has a current ratio of 5.60 compared to 3.70 for PD. This means that FSLY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FSLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PD. FSLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FSLY trades at a P/B of 7.12, and a P/S of 10.08, compared to a P/B of 5.75, and a P/S of 11.11 for PD. FSLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FSLY is currently priced at a -24.21% to its one-year price target of 26.11. Comparatively, PD is -19.05% relative to its price target of 28.50. This suggests that FSLY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FSLY has a short ratio of 2.08 compared to a short interest of 3.65 for PD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSLY.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) beats Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PD higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.