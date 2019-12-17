Choosing Between Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) and Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares are up more than 6.21% this year and recently increased 3.98% or $0.97 to settle at $25.33. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), on the other hand, is up 15.58% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $33.76 and has returned -1.52% during the past week.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) and Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DT to grow earnings at a 46.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BZUN is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, DT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.81% for Baozun Inc. (BZUN). DT’s ROI is -7.80% while BZUN has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that BZUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than DT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.98. Comparatively, BZUN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, DT’s free cash flow was -0.06% while BZUN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BZUN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DT has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 3.00 for BZUN. This means that BZUN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.64 versus a D/E of 1.12 for BZUN. BZUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DT trades at a forward P/E of 82.24, a P/B of 7.54, and a P/S of 14.39, compared to a forward P/E of 23.12, a P/B of 5.71, and a P/S of 2.21 for BZUN. DT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DT is currently priced at a -8.88% to its one-year price target of 27.80. Comparatively, BZUN is -19.47% relative to its price target of 41.92. This suggests that BZUN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DT has a short ratio of 4.35 compared to a short interest of 13.14 for BZUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DT.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) beats Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BZUN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BZUN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BZUN is more undervalued relative to its price target.