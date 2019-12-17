Choosing Between Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares are down more than -8.17% this year and recently decreased -2.01% or -$0.27 to settle at $13.15. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), on the other hand, is down -5.03% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.45 and has returned 10.21% during the past week.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. DLPH’s ROI is 24.40% while TGB has a ROI of 4.00%. The interpretation is that DLPH’s business generates a higher return on investment than TGB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DLPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, TGB’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, DLPH’s free cash flow was -0.58% while TGB converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DLPH has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.30 for TGB. This means that DLPH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DLPH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.20 versus a D/E of 1.22 for TGB. DLPH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DLPH trades at a forward P/E of 5.95, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a P/B of 0.46, and a P/S of 0.41 for TGB. DLPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DLPH is currently priced at a -13.77% to its one-year price target of 15.25. Comparatively, TGB is -77.83% relative to its price target of 2.03. This suggests that TGB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DLPH has a short ratio of 5.09 compared to a short interest of 0.44 for TGB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGB.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) beats Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGB generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TGB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TGB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TGB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.