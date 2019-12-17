Choosing Between Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) and OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) shares are up more than 82.58% this year and recently increased 1.70% or $0.24 to settle at $14.37. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF), on the other hand, is up 90.43% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $43.83 and has returned 1.20% during the past week.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) and OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) are the two most active stocks in the Water Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SBS to grow earnings at a 10.71% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OMF is expected to grow at a 10.80% annual rate. All else equal, OMF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 97.75% for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF). SBS’s ROI is 12.50% while OMF has a ROI of 2.40%. The interpretation is that SBS’s business generates a higher return on investment than OMF’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SBS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.70. Comparatively, OMF’s free cash flow per share was +2.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBS’s free cash flow was 26.4% while OMF converted 6.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SBS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 4.16 for OMF. OMF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SBS trades at a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 2.27, compared to a forward P/E of 6.47, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 1.29 for OMF. SBS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SBS is currently priced at a -9.45% to its one-year price target of 15.87. Comparatively, OMF is -12.76% relative to its price target of 50.24. This suggests that OMF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SBS has a beta of 0.94 and OMF’s beta is 2.35. SBS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SBS has a short ratio of 3.52 compared to a short interest of 3.54 for OMF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBS.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) beats Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OMF generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, OMF is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, OMF is more undervalued relative to its price target.