Choosing Between Cigna Corporation (CI) and GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares are up more than 2.74% this year and recently increased 2.77% or $5.26 to settle at $195.13. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT), on the other hand, is down -54.78% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $10.70 and has returned -6.55% during the past week.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) and GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CI to grow earnings at a 13.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GTT is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, GTT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.34% for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT). CI’s ROI is 3.80% while GTT has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that CI’s business generates a higher return on investment than GTT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.86. Comparatively, GTT’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, CI’s free cash flow was 4.5% while GTT converted 1.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 11.70 for GTT. GTT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CI trades at a forward P/E of 10.51, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 0.57, compared to a P/B of 2.21, and a P/S of 0.35 for GTT. CI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CI is currently priced at a -11.01% to its one-year price target of 219.27. Comparatively, GTT is 7% relative to its price target of 10.00. This suggests that CI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CI has a beta of 0.75 and GTT’s beta is 1.52. CI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CI has a short ratio of 2.53 compared to a short interest of 15.36 for GTT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CI.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) beats GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. CI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.